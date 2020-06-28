Atlético’s victory against Alavés has been very expensive for the Atletico team. Koke and Savic will not be able to be in the game next Tuesday at the Camp Nou against Barcelona because they saw the fifth yellow in the final minutes of the crash. Simeone loses two fundamental footballers in their starting eleven in the face of the vital duel of the next matchday, since they will have to complete a cycle due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

In the previous meeting, there was talk of the possibility of both starting on the bench due to this situation. However, Cholo did not want to speculate and put both of them in the beginning with Morata – also warned – knowing the risk involved. At first everything was going well, the two of them were measuring their tickets so as not to see cardboard. In the second half he changed the striker to give Diego Costa entry.

In the 74th minute the first problem came, Savic saw yellow for a foul on Burke and would not be at the Camp Nou. It is a sensible loss but considering that Felipe is already back (he entered the call for Alavés), his absence is not so significant since the Brazilian was performing at a high level before his injury. Surely Simeone would have preferred to have both, especially considering that Hermoso was out for this day due to a muscle injury.

The worst news would come in the last bars of the game. Koke Resurrección saw the fifth yellow when committing a penalty by hand after a free kick by Joselu. The captain threw himself to the ground to cover the shot of the striker of the Babazorro team, but the ball rebounded in his hand and the referee indicated the maximum penalty with cardboard included. This is a more than sensible loss for Atlético, since 6 is a key piece in the game of the mattress box.

So that, Simeone will have to manage to storm the Camp Nou without Savic or Koke. Everything indicates that Felipe will return to eleven occupying the vacancy left by the Montenegrin, but the absence of the captain will be more difficult to supply. Marcos Llorente, who is performing at a very high level, could take his place in eleven. In any case, Atleti will try to get the three points without two of its pillars.