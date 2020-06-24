Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

There has been much speculation about the reasons why Hideo Kojima left Konami in 2015 after a decades-long relationship. Among these speculations are problems related to the development of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and P.T., something that took hold with a report that we informed you yesterday. However, this report turned out to be false.

A few hours after the Gabeblog.fr article came to light, he managed to get a lot of attention for the kind of assertions it included. According to the article, Hideo Kojima, the head of Kojima Productions, would have had trouble with Konami after he kept developing P.T., the Silent Hills demo, secret to such a degree that the company was unaware of it. It was even mentioned that the developer allocated part of the budget for the development of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain to that of P.T ..

Although, like many other speculations, it was unofficial information, many believed the information, as it seemed convincing and explained at the end of the relationship between Kojima and Konami. However, that does not mean that the report is true. In fact, Kojima Productions denied everything that is explained in it.

« Kojima Productions does not normally comment on rumors or speculation, however we can confirm that the recently published article on Gameblog.fr is categorically false, » said Jay Boor, global head of marketing and communications for Kojima Productions.

So none of the above is true, at least according to Kojima Productions. Konami, unlike other occasions, has not denied the information and perhaps will not, because, like Kojima Productions, he does not usually comment on rumors.

« KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS normally does not comment on rumors or speculation, however we can confirm that the article recently posted on https://t.co/zDfUnEnnip is categorically false. »

– Jay Boor, Global Head of Marketing and Communications https://t.co/d3o5rV0K0O – KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@ KojiPro2015_EN) June 24, 2020

As we discussed reports that turned out to be false, just yesterday, we precisely reported that the report of an alleged forced departure of Amy Hennig from Naughty Dog was found to be a lie.

