As we informed you at the end of last year, Kenichiro Imaizumi, one of the key members of Kojima Productions, would have left the company. Although this information has not been confirmed so far, new details emerged today about the manager’s new job, which would confirm his departure from the Japanese study.

This information is known thanks to Video Games Chronicle, which in November disclosed that Kenichiro Imaizumi had left the company that he had helped re-establish together with Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa, after their separation from Konami.

According to the site, the former producer of the Metal Gear series now works in Tencent’s European division, located in Amsterdam, which is in charge of identifying investment opportunities in the region and expanding its WeChat messaging service. As we mentioned, there is no official information about Imaizumi’s departure or his new job.

One of the last public appearances he made as a member of Kojima Productions was shortly before the release of Death Stranding, when Conan O’Brien visited offices in Japan. You can check it in that event in the following video (minute 5:21).

Who is Kenichiro Imaizumi?

This is one of the key men in the Metal Gear series. This manager worked in the tactical espionage action franchise from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and in the last installments he served as a producer. After Konami’s separation, he was one of the people responsible for the restoration of Kojima Productions.

The last project he worked with Hideo Kojima was Death Stranding, but, as Video Games Chronicle refers, he was absent on the world tour to promote the title, which was strange, as it used to be part of the public events of the Kojima Productions releases .

And you, did you expect Kenichiro Imaizumi to arrive at Tencent? What do you think of the departure of this important member of Kojima Productions? Tell us in the comments.

Months after Imaizumi’s departure, Kojima Productions announced the arrival of a new employee at the company, who would be in charge of marketing and communications. On the other hand, we tell you that after the pandemic outbreak, the study was affected, since one of its employees tested positive for a coronavirus test (COVID-19), but the study prevented the spread of the disease thanks to timely hygiene measures. You can find more news related to Kojima Productions if you visit this page.

