The passage of time has allowed us to know some secrets of the video game industry and to leak information that was reserved at the time. Just 5 years ago, the gaming world shook after Hideo Kojima and Konami announced the end of their relationship, which culminated in a product that could give more, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and a project that had a lot potential, Silent Hills, from which we learned about the PT demo, well, it seems that the creative processes of both titles hide the story of what really happened.

It seems that not everything was said regarding the end of the story of Hideo Kojima and Konami, even though the creator and Kojima Productions have already released Death Stranding and are working on other projects, as a recent investigation refers to undisclosed details about what happened between the father. from Metal Gear and Konami. According to a report from Gameblog.fr, shared a few moments ago on ResetEra, the split between Kojima and Konami occurred because the creative acted behind the back of the Japanese company.

Kojima would have created P.T. secretly without authorization from Konami

According to the information, which cites anonymous sources that were allegedly inside the development process of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Kojima formed a secret and very small team to be in charge of the development of P.T. and its existence was known only to them. In that sense, the report indicates that it was necessary for Konami executives to know about this project, but it was not so and the first encounter arose in the pre-disclosure of Silent Hills in August 2014, as the company had to deal with a endless questions about a game in development that they had hardly heard about.

The project would have used a budget from The Phantom Pain behind Konami’s back

Subsequently, sources pointed out that as a result of this, there were 2 reasons why Kojima left Konami, as the company did not tolerate the creator forming a « ghost » company to be able to publish P.T. on the PlayStation Store on PS4, which would explain his retirement and the inability to download it again. The second, that to make the demo of P.T. Kojima used part of the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain budget without authorization from Konami. This fact would have been the drop that the glass would spill because the company had given absolute freedom to the creative as Vice President, but ultimately there were limits that could not be crossed.

From the above, it must be taken into account that this is unofficial information and that some details are provided, such as the presence of the Konami logo at the end of the presentation trailer for Silent Hills, or the publication information of P.T. in PS Store, where the Japanese company also appeared as an editor, although the developer is 7780s Studio, a pseudonym that was used for this small team, although it must be taken into account that when being within a company, everything created belongs to it except otherwise agreed upon after an agreement between the parties.

