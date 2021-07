The star of Philipp Kohlschreiber It seemed to fade last season, but the German tennis player is returning to his own devices in this 2021, signing victories of great merit. One of them took place this afternoon, on his debut at the ATP 500 from Hamburg above all a specialist on clay like the Mallorcan Jaume munar. Philipp needed up to six match balls to close it, but not a single set coincided in a power-to-power duel with a very high level of tennis (7-6 (5), 6-4).