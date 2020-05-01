Kofi Kingston credits Brock Lesnar for his spot in the Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar’s character in WWE has been portrayed as a dominant beast.However, Lesnar has publicly demonstrated his willingness to help talent, such as when he told Drew McIntyre to pick up the WWE Championship after McIntyre attacked Lesnar in RAW in March.

The New Day member Kingston credits Brock Lesnar for his spot at the Royal Rumble 2020

Kofi Kingston spoke to Alex McCarthy about talkSPORT and said Lesnar’s mind for business is something he could never get credit for.

You see Brock Lesnar on TV, obviously you see “The Beast”. “You see a man who is physically imposing, physically dominating, but has an incredible business mind, and I feel like he will never get the credit he deserves for that.” “Someone can’t be in WWE for decades without developing ideas. Many times you see Paul Heyman as the spokesperson, and you think Brock has a very small part in that role, but he has a very important part. “Brock has a very smart fighting mind and understands what the ‘business’ of fighting is in terms of building things.”

The New Day and Rey Mysterio against Lesnar

Many fans were outraged after Kingston’s WWE Championship defeat to Lesnar in Smackdown’s debut on FOX last October.

However, Kingston does talk about how he was part of a segment at the Royal Rumble, where Rey Mysterio and The New Day worked together to confront Lesnar. According to McCarthy, Kingston confirmed that Lesnar had the idea to work together.

“Brock and I had unfinished business since he defeated me at the SmackDown premiere, and when I entered the battle royale, people were quite excited. It was great.”

It was a big part of the story to have me there trying to eliminate Lesnar. Then comes Big E and now comes Rey, who had a history with his son, we all tried to eliminate the champion together. I get goosebumps just for talking about it » “It was a lot of stories that came together. Everything is important however tiny it may be. It’s definitely a big part of the Rumble to see me, Rey and E, all together joining forces.

