Koepka harshly criticizes the PGA for the invasion of the public in the 18

The invasion of the public on the 18th hole to celebrate the triumph of Phil Mickelson It was reminiscent of those of the British Open in the 80s. But the management of that moment of joy in the crowd should have been carried out in a different way by the American PGA, which evidently the situation got out of hand. Mickelson, Brooks koepka and their respective caddies had many problems to access the green after Phil hit the second shot that assured him the victory. The police had no choice but to intervene to rescue the protagonists and along the way they received more than one blow and push. Not to say that they even felt, perhaps not fear but a certain burden.

Koepka did not bite his tongue at the end and was forceful with the PGA, even saying that he feared for his knee operated two months ago and dropped that someone tried to hit his joint in an intentional way. “Yeah, the 18th hole would have been great if he didn’t have a knee injury. I received several blows to the knee in the middle of the crowd because no one gave a shit what was happening. Yes, it was great for Phil. But getting hit multiple times isn’t exactly my idea of ​​fun. I tried to protect my knee. I think there are many who really don’t understand what this is about until you are really coming out of surgery like me. When you are in full rehab and there are five people waiting for your knee, it is inevitable to get a little nervous. It gave me the feeling that someone tried to hit my knee, I don’t know with what intention, but they did. I’ll have to put ice on it. Now I feel like shit, “he said very upset.

Brooks was asked by a reporter in the mixed zone directly if he was saying that some fans tried to attack him on the knee operated on intentionally and the double champion of the PGA (2018 and 2019), who was looking to win the third in 4 years and be the first since Tom watson at the British Open (1908, 1982 and 1983), he did not bite his tongue: “I don’t know, they beat me several times. Rickie (his caddy) got stuck by people and stopped unintentionally because they hit him in the face and then hit the club bag. They stopped it very fast. I can’t say what they did or with whom, I don’t know because there were so many people. If I say what I really think they will fine me, although I don’t care, if they have to, let them do it, “he added.

On the 18th, however you look at it, it was a lack of control and Koepka had a bad time. The cops focused mostly on rescuing Mickelson. His criticisms are understood, but perhaps it was neither the time nor the place to make them.