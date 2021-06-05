Koepfer and Ruusuvuori remain at the gates of the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 05:45 CEST

Dutch players Jean-Julien Rojer Y Wesley koolhof, number 27 of the ATP and number 13 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in two hours and twenty-six minutes to the German player Dominik Koepfer and the Finnish tennis player Emil ruusuvuori, numbers 192 and 263 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The defeated pair could not break the serve to their opponents at any time, while the winners, for their part, did it once. In addition, in the first service Rojer and Koolhof had a 59% effectiveness, 4 double faults and obtained 77% of the service points, while their opponents had a 72% first service and 2 double faults, managing to win 71 % of service points.

Now we just have to wait for the round of 16 of the competition, which will take place tomorrow Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time that will end with the confrontation between Rojer and Koolhof against the Kazakhs Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik which will take place tomorrow Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It is carried out on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from May 30 to June 12 in Paris.