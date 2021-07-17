Koenigsegg jesko: the fastest car in the world arrives in orange tone and with 1,600hp

With the presentation of the first unit of Koenigsegg Jesko in this striking shade the brand announced the start of production of the ‘thoroughbred’ hypercar which will have a limited edition and could become the world’s fastest racing car automotive.

This is what the first Koenigsegg Jesko looks like

The Koenigsegg Jesko not only is it a unique and exclusive vehicle, but it is also a ‘thoroughbred’ hypercar as it may possibly be one of the last not to resort to hybrid configurations to deliver the maximum power and speed.

Its mechanics depend on a V8 central location engine 5-liter that rests on two huge turbochargers and that give it a maximum power of 1,578 horsepower and 1,500 Nm of torque when it runs on fuel E85. Power is ‘reduced’ to 1,262HP with normal gasoline.

Koenigsegg Jesko, the first of the 125 units

Such figures are administered by what will be the most advanced transmission in the industry which sends the power to the rear axle. This revolutionary light speed transmission, LST, from Koenigsegg is the most world’s fastest.

This automatic transmission has 9 speeds, 7 clutches bathed in oil, has no synchronizers and is capable of ‘jumping’ between any gear less than 20 milliseconds. Which is impressive as a blink lasts less than 100 milliseconds. In addition, this box is also more compact and lightweight.

Other special features of the Koenigsegg Jesko are on the front suspension that has ultra-fast adjusting triple shockplus advanced active aerodynamics.

With all these arguments, it is very possible that we are talking about the fastest racing car in the world but he has not yet taken to the track to fully test his athletic abilities.

When there is money, there is no rush so Koenigsegg he took two years and a half after the debut of the hypercar in production phase to firmly start its production which is limited to only 125 units of which, this one in tone Tang Orange Pearl is the first of them.

The Koenigsegg Jesko was presented during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and the first deliveries to customers will begin in the first half of 2022.

