The Netherlands coach, Ronald Koeman, evolves favorably from the cardiac operation to which he underwent

urgency and “he will return home soon”, as his agent has advanced, Rob Jansen.

05/04/2020

On at 17:56

CEST

EP

Koeman underwent catheterization and was initially due to be discharged this Monday, but eventually must remain in the hospital for at least another night. However, Jansen said this delay is not a cause for concern. “He will return home soon. Everything is fine,” he clarified in statements to the newspaper ‘De Telegraaf’.

For his part, the professional football director of the Dutch Federation (KNVB), Eric Gudde, he pointed out to the Dutch press that Koeman

“It has to be taken as long as you need to.” “Health comes first, especially at a time like this. We will talk about his work later,” he added.

The coronavirus crisis means that the next Netherlands match is not yet scheduled and in any case will not take place for several months. The Dutch team has already signed its qualification for the Euro Cup, to be held in 2021.

The former Ajax or FC Barcelona player, 57, has directed the ‘oranje’ team since he took the position in February 2018 to replace Dick Advocaat and after the team was out of the World Cup in Russia.

