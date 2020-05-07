After being admitted urgently last Sunday for a heart problem, Ronald Koeman (Netherlands; 57 years old) and his family breathe relief. The former player and current coach of the Netherlands is already at his home and, happy to overcome the past bad drink, he wanted to make his recovery official through social networks and in several languages. “What a scare I took last weekend. Me, but especially my family and friends. Fortunately, the AMC hospital doctors helped me quickly and phenomenally. I am very grateful to them, ”wrote the technician, who had never had health problems but was concerned that his father died of a heart attack.

The figure of Koeman, after many ups and downs in the selection because they did not know whether to follow the booklet of Johan Cruyff or Louis Van Gaal, is capital for the Dutch team. “Right now I feel great. Which means that I can face things with a lot of energy, as soon as the ball rolls again. Again: thanks to all of you who have supported me. See you again soon! ”Said the coach, who was to head the Netherlands at this summer’s Euro Cup, postponed for a season by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of this event, you realize what really matters in life. It has been wonderful for me to see so many people moved by this fact. I have received many loving messages ”, continued Koeman, who accompanied his texts with a photo in the garden of his house, thumb up and bandages on his arm as a reminder of catheterization. “Both from people known from the world of football, from clubs, and from totally unknown people. This has raised my spirits and I want to thank everyone! . Precisely, this winter there was speculation with his return to the bench, when the Barca directive did without Valverde. But Koeman, committed to the Netherlands, understood that this was not the time. The Dutch coach has an escape clause to sign only for Barcelona at the end of the Euro Cup.

