Koeman sends Messi on vacation

Ronald Koeman has advanced the holidays to Leo Messi. The forward, who will play the Copa América with Argentina from mid-June, will have a few extra days off after coach Ronald Koeman decided to release him from the match against Eibar. The player can go on vacation in the next few hours after an atypical week in which he was even seen in Madrid having lunch with Luis Suárez and his family.

Besides Messi, Koeman has also decided to advance the rest time for Pedri, Lenglet and the injured Ter Stegen. All of them will not be from the game against an Eibar that does not play anything with the Catalans as they are downgraded.

Messi has had a brilliant season at the individual level with the Catalans. The Argentinian will add a new top scorer trophy after scoring 30 goals in the league. He also got eight more goals in additional competitions showing that he maintains his scoring nose.

Koeman, who except for a miracle seems sentenced, wants to keep the Argentine happy if he finally decides to stay at the club. The dutch He knows that Laporta does not love him, but he has not yet found him a high-level substitute to fill his position.