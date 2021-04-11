Koeman points to the referee

Apr 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM CEST

EFE

The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, sent a message of optimism after the defeat of his team in the El Clásico (2-1), while the coach, Ronald Koeman, pointed out the refereeing by Gil Manzano, in both cases on ‘twitter ‘.

Laporta, in his first classic after his return to the presidency, recalled that there are eight games ahead “to achieve the goal of winning the League” so he has no doubts that Barça “He will fight until the end: Visca el Barça!”.

We took the initiative in the game and we had chances for a better result. Bad luck in the end with a wrong decision by the referee and the VAR. #ForçaBarça – Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 11, 2021

Koeman published this Sunday a message on ‘twitter’ in which he remembers that his team took the initiative and had chances for a better result.

“Bad luck at the end with a wrong decision from the referee and the VAR,” he said of Mendy’s action with Braithwaite in the final moments of the match.