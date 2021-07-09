Koeman, on Messi’s future at Barça: “You have to be worried”

Most valuable free agent

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman declared that “you have to be concerned” regarding the continuity of Leo Messi at the Barça club before the start of the Koeman Cup, the solidarity golf tournament that he sponsors at the Barcelona Golf Club in Sant Esteve Sesrovires.

“When everything is not right you have to be concerned, but I have confidence in the president (Joan Laporta) to solve this issue. It is important for the club and for the League that the best player in the world remains,” said the Dutch coach before the media about the future of the Argentine, the most valuable free agent in the market with 80 million euros.

Messi, Donnarumma: the most valuable free agents on the market

21 Stefan Jovetic – AS Monaco – Market value: € 5m

20 Nicolas N’Koulou – Torino – Market value: € 5 million

19 Fabián Balbuena – West Ham – Market value: € 5 M

18 Andrey Lunev – Zenit – Market value: € 5 M

17 Ezgjan Alioski – Leeds United – Market value: € 5m

16 Diego Costa – Without club since January 1 – Market value: € 6 million

15 Mamadou Sakho – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 6 million

14 Luis Abram – Vélez – Market value: € 6.8 M

13 Alex Teixeira – No club since January 1 – Market value: € 7 million

12 Patrick van Aanholt – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 7m

11 Andros Townsend – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 7 million

10 Robin Quaison – Mainz – Market value: € 7.5m

9 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 8m

8 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 8 million

7 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 8.5m

6 Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace – Market value: € 9 million

5 Paulinho – Guangzhou FC – Market value: € 9.5m

4 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 10 M

3 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 13 M

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

Koeman: “We are confident that it will be around for a few more years”

In this sense, Koeman was very confident with the work that Laporta is doing to ensure the continuity of the Rosario player: “Each one defends their task, but Laporta has told me to be calm, that they are working on the issue. We have confidence in that will be a few more years. “

On Monday, Barcelona will start the preseason, although without the players who have played in the Eurocup and the Copa América and those who will participate in the Olympic Games, and the squad is far from closed, both in the registration section and especially in the of casualties.

