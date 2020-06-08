Ronald Koeman has returned to be loved by Barcelona. The current coach of the Netherlands has assured that his dream is to lead the azulgrana team and he talked about his health after the scare he had during the coronavirus pandemic.

«I am happy to be in shape again. Last week I had a checkup with a cardiologist and everything went well, “said Ronald Koeman on Catalunya Radio. The Dutch coach had to be admitted due to a heart problem, but now he admits that he is feeling much better. «They told me that I had to take care of myself a little, but now I am happy. Thanks to my wife I got over the scare, “he explained.

On the other hand, he spoke about the rumors that always link him on the Camp Nou bench. «I had a call, I said it several times, but I wanted to keep my word with the selection, thinking that the European Championship was this summer », replied Ronald Koeman. “I am fine with the players in the national team and for me it was more important, but what may happen in the future nobody knows,” he continued.

«I have the possibility in the contract of leaving the national team after the Eurocup, but it is not a moment to think about that », revealed the coach of the Oranje. «Everyone knows that it is a dream for me to train Barça. Hopefully I can have a chance in the future »Ronald Koeman said. “It always depends on your background and, as a coach, you have to have a lot of experience to train such a team,” said the Dutchman.

On the other hand, he also left a stick for the team he was a hero in that Champions League at Wembley. «It is very difficult for me think of Barça. It’s not Guardiola’s, but it’s still a fantastic team »he assured. «For De Jong I am watching more games than before. I hope that in the end he can take the League. For the Champions, he has to play better if he wants to win it ”, he commented.

He was also questioned by the Dutch midfielder who came to Barcelona last summer from Ajax. «De Jong He is a player who can adapt to a new position in the midfield, somewhat more advanced, “said Ronald Koeman. «I think his best position is closer to his defense, the position where Busquets plays»he added. “He is a young player and you have to give him time, in a short time he will demonstrate his quality. He knows he can do more, but he is calm because he is happy at Barça, “he concluded.