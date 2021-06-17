Koeman, in the box at the Cruyff Arena during the Netherlands

06/17/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Ronald Koeman, Barça coach, live presence the match of day 2 of group C of the Eurocup between his country and Austria at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Koeman coincides in the box of authorities with other former players such as Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Luis Figo or Edwin va der Sar.

The Barça coach enjoys a few days of vacation in his country, after participating in Groningen, the city in which he grew up, in a tribute that FC Groningen paid to his father, Martin, for his services to the club.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also witnesses the Netherlands – Austria live from the Cruyff Arena, which has a third of its capacity, some 16,000 fans, a thousand of them from Austria.

Koeman He will return to lead the Barça training sessions starting July 12.