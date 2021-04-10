Koeman explodes by the controversy of the Classical and leaves the interview: “It is a very clear penalty”

Koeman has been the protagonist of the post-match of this Classic after explode at a press conference against the referees of the match due to various decisions made in the final minutes of the match. Specifically, for the clumsy penalty not called by Mendy on Braithwaite and for him second half added, after the match had to be stopped due to a communication problem between the referees.

The Dutch coach did not hesitate to to protest in the interview at the end of the meeting with Ricardo Sierra, who also ended up leaving before his time visibly angry.

“For me the penalty is very clear. Has everyone seen it. I do not understand a lineman who is ten meters away. The way Martin falls, it has to be fault. The referee may not see the play, but we have a VAR for situations like this. Better not talk more. The team has been mentally good. We deserve well-made decisions in the penalty situation, “he began by saying.

“Better not say more. I always defend my club and it is better not to say more about this topic“he pointed before he finished exploding.” I’m not the only one like this. The players are also saddened by the decision of the arbitration in this subject of the penalty. There are several players who have been at Barça for many years and I do not know if they feel that it is something that happens once again, “he said before hitting the scared.

“Have you seen the play? Is it a penalty or not?“He asked the journalist who was sticking to what the referee had pointed out, when the Dutchman interrupted him.”If you don’t want to get wet, then don’t get wet“, he settled before leaving.