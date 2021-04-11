Koeman claims after El Clásico: “For me the penalty is very clear. Has everyone seen it

Just Gil Manzano whistled the end of The classic Spanish, the official cameras of La Liga went to interview Ronald Koeman, Real Madrid coach, and there were a series of complaints and claims that went around the world immediately.

“I only ask that the arbitration be right. The penalty is very clear, clear. I do not know why there is VAR in Spain if it does not enter. And I had to add more than 4 ‘of overtime. We have to keep quiet one more time, ”said the Dutchman.

The penalty he claims is Mendy’s contact with Braithwaite in the 83rd minute, a play that could be capitalized by Messi from 12 steps to put the tie on the scoreboard.

“For me the penalty is very clear. Everyone has seen it. I do not understand a lineman who is ten meters away. The way Martin falls, it has to be fault. The referee may not see the play, but we have a VAR for situations like this. Better not talk more. The team has been mentally good. We deserve well-made decisions in the penalty situation, “he added at the press conference.

– @RonaldKoeman – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 10, 2021

Regarding the performance of his team, he acknowledged that they had the ball, they did not defend well and they did not have the last pass to capitalize on the plays.

The FC Barcelona dressing room also feels the same as Koeman

In order not to be left alone in the claim, the FC Barcelona technical director acknowledged that in his dressing room he also noticed the regret of his players for Gil Manzano’s decisions.

“I am not the only one who is like this. The players are also saddened by the referee’s decision on this penalty issue. There are several players who have been at Barça for many years and I don’t know if they feel that it is something that happens once again ”, the Dutchman closed.