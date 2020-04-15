Currently the world is experiencing a situation that seems more like a video game or horror movie than a real event due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Many are countries like ours, which unfortunately are being overwhelmed by this situation. However, in these difficult times it is when the most humane and generous side of people comes to light. Many are the people who have donated money to fight this virus, and even companies like Nintendo America.

KOEI TECMO great gesture

Another of the great companies that has joined the fight against the coronavirus is KOEI TECMO. The Japanese video game company has donated to the city of Yokohama, where its headquarters have recently moved, 100 million yen in sanitary material, first providing 6,000 masks. Currently, Yokohama healthcare centers lack large healthcare supplies such as face masks or protective clothing for healthcare personnel, so this donation will be a respite for both healthcare providers and patients. This was announced by KOEI TECMO itself in an official statement.

Gestures like that of KOEI TECMO are what make us continue to believe in the kindness and generosity of people. Hopefully this situation happens as quickly as possible so that we can soon return to normal. And as you read this, you know, #YoMeQuedoEnCasa.

