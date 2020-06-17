The Mazda BT-50 2021 is the pick-up of the Japanese manufacturer. Presented on June 17, it delivers 190 horsepower with all-wheel drive, being able to load 1,065 kilos and tow up to 3,500 kilos. Its price has not yet been confirmed.

The BT-50 2021 is the third generation of the model, which debuted in 2006 and that during its first two generations shared a base with the Ford Ranger. In the third, he moves away to adopt the base of the Isuzu D-Max. Among its rivals are models such as the Toyota Hilux or the Mitsubishi L200.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: EXTERIOR

The Mazda BT-50 2021 measures 5,280 millimeters in length, 1,870 millimeters in width and 1,790 millimeters in height, with a battle of 3,125 millimeters. Its weight has not yet been confirmed.

The main novelty of the third generation is the adoption of the Kodo design language, noticeable in a front axle that adopts a prominent grille with the same aesthetics as in the brand’s passenger cars.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: INTERIOR

The Mazda BT-50 2021 has been created to offer “an unprecedented level of comfort, style and functionality”, in the words of the firm that created it.

Its interior includes a nine-inch digital touch screen with an infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard is semi-digital and includes a 4.2-inch screen.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: MECHANICAL

The Mazda BT-50 2021 is equipped with a 190-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo diesel engine with a maximum torque of 450 Newton meter.

It has four-wheel drive and differential with electronic lock on the rear axle. It can carry up to 1,000 kilos and tow up to 3,500.

MAZDA BT-50 2021: PRICE

The price of the Mazda BT-50 2021 has not yet been confirmed, although it is unlikely to reach Europe.

The first generation was sold in Oceania, Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Africa.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/17/2020 Presentation of the Mazda BT-50 2021. 06/11/2020 Mazda confirms the date of the presentation of the BT-50 2021.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard