Hi everyone, here I am again. This time to tell you something that I consider interesting these days and that is the possibility of configuring the well-known Kodi multimedia center on a platform of retrogaming.

Multipurpose application

As I imagine most of you already know, Kodi is an application intended for the reproduction of all kinds of multimedia content, both local and remote, and it is available on almost all known systems, windows, linux, mac, android, raspberry pi, etc. .

I also take this opportunity to tell you that by meeting the requirements of the UWP applications, you can even download and use it on Xbox One, which has been a very interesting addition to the multimedia capabilities of the console, although unfortunately it will not serve us for the topic that we It occupies since Microsoft has that option in its version for the app store.

Retrogaming platform

But let’s go back to what we were dealing with, the main topic of the article: since version 18 of the application, native support has been added with retroarch libraries so we can turn our kodi into a platform retrogaming for the modest price of € 0.

For this, we can choose two options. The first, having previously downloaded the roms of the games we want to run, we will simply access the corresponding option to add games in the Kodi configuration. In the second, we just have to install a plug-in that connects us directly to the Internet Launcher website, where we can access an immense collection of titles on many different systems, with a wide range of copyright-free productions, either for corresponding to homebrew titles or because the companies that created them, either do not exist or have transferred their rights to make them in the public domain.

If we opt for the second option, we just have to click on the title of our choice, then we will be offered the option to either download it or run it directly in the cloud, to finally show us a compatible emulator which we will have to download as well ( The latter will only have to be done once per system, obviously).

Some additional adjustments

Whatever our choice between the two possible, after selecting the title, a message will appear about what type of controller is compatible, (we can configure the theme of controllers in the same kodi) and we would only be left to play. Obviously the quality and fluidity of the emulation will depend on the system where we have the application installed.

But not everything is rosy, depending on the system where we have installed Kodi, it is possible that some emulators do not work well or are not compatible, but many others do, so in my opinion it is worth giving it a chance to expand even more. plus the versatility of this interesting application.

This has been a fairly light approach to the subject of retrogaming, which presupposes a minimum prior knowledge of Kodi, but if any reader is attracted to the idea and has interest or doubts in how to carry out the whole process step by step, do not hesitate to put it in the comments.

A greeting and thanks for reading.