Do you like puzzles? To a greater or lesser degree, we have all been faced with a puzzle. Since we were kids, one of the usual toys it is usually that, in its simplest possible version according to age. Either in 2D or 3D, with pieces of plastic, clothing or wood or in its version in the form of cubes.

Over the years, the number of pieces The number of new puzzles that we get or buy is increasing as we get older. And in recent years they have emerged puzzles in three dimensions on the way between the puzzle and the model.

Among puzzle collectors, there are those who value the image quality displayed to the point of framing them as if they were a painting. Another aspect that is highly valued is the number of pieces included in the puzzle, a challenge that dedicate hours and hours applying the strategies learned from experience.

As well. In the product catalog of Kodak, together with home and professional printers and all kinds of packaging printing materials and other stationery sectors, has a section dedicated to puzzles.

In a nod to his photographic past, Kodak It makes puzzles that stand out for the high quality of their images and, in some cases, for their size and number of pieces. In this area, one of the most striking puzzles is the one that we can consider The biggest in the world: by number of pieces, more than 50,000, and by size, 28.5 feet by 6.25 feet.

The beauty of the world in a puzzle

The reason chosen for your self-proclaimed World’s Largest Puzzle of 51,300 pieces is the most beautiful architecture we can find in the world today. Specifically, 27 wonders of the modern world made up of 1,900 pieces each.

The complete puzzle measures 28.5 feet by 6.25 feet, which in our metric system is equivalent to 8’7 meters by 1.9 meters. For obvious reasons, it is essential have plenty of space at home to be able to mount it in conditions. Otherwise, each of the images that make up the entire puzzle has a size of 39 x 24 inches, equivalent to approximately 1 by 0.6 meters.

Between the chosen wonders Kodak’s highlights include the Roman Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, the Great Pyramid of Giza or the Great Wall of China. You will also find Mount Fuji from Japan, Venice, the great Australian coral reef or Niagara Falls, as well as historical buildings such as Chichen Itza, in Mexico, or Machu Picchu in Peru, and other more current ones such as the Parc Güell in Barcelona. In summary, a compendium of natural elements, historical remains and modern buildings that exemplify the natural or man-made beauty that populates our planet.

On the official page of this 51,300-piece puzzle you will find the instructions in PDF with the list of images included. You can also see the photos that appear in the puzzles and that you can open in high resolution and save to your computer or device as a wallpaper. They are in JPEG format and with an approximate resolution of 800 x 519 pixels.

And now let’s go for the bad news. Even if World’s Largest Puzzle Kodak claims to be for sale, with a recommended price of $ 599’95, if we consult the recommended online stores, says that no stock. Not only that. If you search on your own in online stores, you will see that the puzzle is not available for sale.

