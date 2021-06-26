Kodaira and Hickok, co-leaders of Travelers, Dustin Johnson on par and Cabrera, +2

Editorial Cromwell (USA)

The Japanese Satoshi Kodaira and the american Kramer hickok they achieved a record of 63 strokes (-7) that put them at the forefront of the tournament Travelers Championship, from the PGA Tour, at the completion of the first round.

Kodaira, who made eight birdies, and Hickok, with six and an eagle, they only committed one bogey each in their respective routes -the best for both as professionals-, they had one less hit than the American Talor gooch (64, -6), who finished second, while five other golfers handed out 65-shot cards (-5), to two of the leaders and shared fourth place.

The defending champion, the American Dustin Johnson, which was ranked number 1 in the world until the Spanish Jon rahm He topped it on Sunday with his victory at the US Open, stumbling at first with a bogey on the second hole and then a double at No. 3. Johnson he finished with two birdies and got a record of 70, the par for the TPC River Highlands course, where the tournament is played. DJ, by the way, is currently far from that fifth position that he needs to snatch Jon Rahm’s number one in the world, although we will have to wait at least until tomorrow to find out if Barrika’s scepter is in danger.

RahmHowever, he does not participate in this tournament, in which the only Spaniard is the Canary Rafa cabrera, who finished the first day with a record of 72 strokes (+2) tied with 14 other players. Rafa is going to have to fight to make the cut. This Thursday he has only taken advantage of one birdie chance of the several he has had. He has missed putting that six or seven meter putt, and he has not found the hole from somewhat closer distances, than there have been on his return.

The best Latin American player after the first round is Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, who occupies fifteenth place with a record of 67 strokes (-3) after making three bogeys with two birdies in the first half of the round and being perfect in the second with four birdies.