Kobo presents its new eReader with Stylus: Kobo Elipsa

Kobo by Fnac has just presented its latest e-book proposal. It is the ambitious Kobo Elipsa that, among its main novelties, includes a Stylus pen to offer the possibility of writing or drawing at the same time as we read. One of the actions that traditional book readers missed the most.

In addition to the Stylus, the new Kobo Elipsa it has also notably improved its screen compared to past models, both in quality and size. In this case we see a 10.3-inch E-Ink Carta 1200 panel, anti-reflective and adjustable brightness through ComfortLight technology, which adapts to the light situation so as not to fall into annoying reflections.

“For readers of, for example, non-fiction and essays, the reading experience was incomplete due to the difficulty in marking the text. Kobo Elipsa lets readers bookmark their eBooks and PDF files, take handwritten notes like on a sheet of paper, import documents and export notebooks easily through Dropbox integration. ” Explains Ramesh Mantha, Vice President of Devices and Products at Rakuten Kobo.

The Stylus It is also very useful in the My Notebooks functionality, where we can write down ideas and to-do lists. Once we have written everything using the pen, the application itself transforms it into a typed text, recognizing all the characters.

Regarding internal storage, the new Kobo Elipsa is sold with 32 GB, enough space to store a good number of books.

Commercialization and price

The new Kobo Elipsa will go on sale in a pack that includes: the eReader in dark blue, the SleepCover in slate blue and the Kobo Stylus in black. All this for a price of 399.99 euros, at the official Kobo store and at Fnac. Regarding availability, the device will be in pre-sale online from May 20 but it will not be until June 24 when users can get hold of it.

Read this too …