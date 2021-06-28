Kobo Elipsa: the eReader that takes a creative step further

This e-book reader adds advanced note-taking and doodling capabilities. How do you defend yourself in both facets?

The Elipsa is a bipolar gadget: it acts as a state-of-the-art electronic book reader and offers the possibilities of a graphic tablet; two poles that, in this case, are very well understood. A fundamental element for this is the capacitive pencil that accompanies it: it allows you to edit electronic books, PDF files and draw freehand. It also has a handwriting dynamic that works like a charm. How could it be otherwise, the Elipsa takes advantage of Kobo’s entire digital content ecosystem: books, comics and graphic novels. Similarly, it is compatible with Overdrive to order books from public libraries, with Pocket to save articles and stories from web pages and transfer them to the eReader, and with Dropbox to store or share PDF files, edited drawings, etc.

Design

The Elipsa is the largest eReader Kobo has ever released, but it is not the largest on the market; It is surpassed by the 13.3 ”Onyx Boox Max3 ‘behemoth’. The specific measurements of the Elipsa are 193 x 227.5 x 7.6 mm (weight 383 grams) for a 10.3 ”E INK Carta 1200 screen. Compared to Carta 1000, the company claims it is 20% faster and improves contrast by 15%. It’s a 1,404 x 1,872 panel, with a final resolution of 227 dpi. It is illuminated by white LED lights, along with Comfort Light modes for reading in the dark and with a black background with white text.

Its front is asymmetrical: thin frame on three sides and generous on the fourth; the latter is the appropriate one to hold the Ellipsa. Of course, the eReader can be rotated, with automatic content reorientation to make it accessible to left- and right-handed users. It also supports landscape mode.

It does not have a single physical button other than the power button and is the first Kobo product with a USB-C port, through which the internal battery is charged or connected to another gadget to transfer documents. Next to the aforementioned button, a status light.

Regarding its circuitry, it integrates a 1.8 GHz quad core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. The battery is 2,400 mAh and its wireless connectivity is WiFi ac.

It is also the first Kobo with a stylus. This has an aluminum finish and two buttons with different functions depending on the area in which we are using it: highlighting while reading, lines / shadows / erasure when writing freehand, etc. It offers different ‘tips’ (pen, calligraphy, brush and highlighter), it offers up to five thickness settings and five shades (from deep black to white to gray scales) and there are several types of eraser, such as Object and Brush Erase , which differentiate the size of the virtual ‘rubber’. Includes undo / redo function.

The SleepCover case is a very convenient accessory for the Elipsa: it dresses and protects it in a fantastic way; From a few folds, it allows you to arrange the eReader in different positions and, in addition, it has an access to store the stylus.

Use experience

In its facet as an electronic book reader, if you have tried any of the latest Kobo models, the Elipsa does not bring really relevant news in terms of interface or management possibilities of the equipment itself and its contents, the level is already very good. We still really like the ability to load your own fonts, the sliders, and the easy setting of margins and line spaces. In short, a little more of the same (which, we repeat, treasures a high level) but, in the case of the Elipsa, everything much faster.

The fundamental attraction of the Elipsa lies in the experience of marking, writing and drawing: you can do it on the eBooks themselves with limited freedom (we will explain it later) or use Elipsa as a notepad, all connected to the Internet. Let’s take a practical example: on an electronic book, you highlight a paragraph, in the margin of which you write a freehand note; If you have highlighted a word, a dictionary opens with its definition and suggests a link to Wikipedia. You can also look up the meaning of a word in certain European languages. You can do the same on a PDF as well as ‘whiten’ the screen to write, draw or, in short, create, as if you were doing it on a sheet of paper. Everything you create can be saved in internal memory, sent to Dropbox or exported to a computer.

Other details of its use is that you can apply the pinch gesture on the screen to zoom, while a map in the upper right corner helps to know where you are in the document.

Another cool feature, and one that works wonderfully, is the Elipsa’s ability to transform manuscripts into text documents. The hit rate is barbaric, come on, unless you have doctor’s calligraphy in a hurry, Elipsa understands it perfectly.

On the graphic side, Elipsa allows you to draw shapes and then be able to transform them freely, invert them or increase / decrease their size. Another curious detail: if you write a mathematical equation, Elipsa solves it. We do not know to what degree of complexity it is capable of doing it but, of course, it promises a lot.

Gadget opines

The Kobo Elipsa is a great e-book reader and a good stand for note-taking and drawing. Reading in Elipsa is what we would expect from any other Kobo device of the last generation: sharp text and images with great detail; many easy options to personalize your reading. Its screen size makes it easy to read, write and create, but its weight causes discomfort when you have been holding it with your hands for a long time. And we say hands because holding it with just one is a matter of a few minutes. In short, it is an eReader and graphic tablet for whose agile and comfortable use it must be supported on a table or on the legs. All that said, this large screen is perfect for comics and graphic novels, or reading books with diagrams, maps, or pictures.

The Kobo Stylus feels quite natural to use; does not respond in real time, but almost. Its lag in response is not a problem and, in general, it generates a pleasant experience. One of Elipsa’s issues is that stylus support is limited to e-books that you have purchased from the Kobo store. In other words, you cannot annotate anything about an EPUB downloaded from any other source. It is 100% functional with PDF files, wherever they come from, as long as they do not have DRM, of course. By the way, no other stylus or pointer in the world works with the Elipsa.

Handwriting recognition provides excellent quality transcription, but the process is slow. We miss an amber LED backlight that will give the reading a nice warm tone (or candlelight).

Its large battery lasts up to four weeks on a single charge, but it depends a lot on use and, above all, on whether the screen is illuminated or not (LEDs consume little, but they do). It takes a little less than 3 hours to recharge from 0% to 100%.

In our opinion, the Kobo Elipsa is somewhere between an advanced eReader with creative possibilities and a tablet with a stylus (Huawei MatePad, for example); in this second you could do the same (or more) than in the Elipsa and all in color, surely faster and for the same or lower price. Because the Elipsa costs 399 euros (pencil and case included). However, there is a decisive nuance: the protection of sight. And it is not exactly a trivial subject. No matter how much eye protection technology a tablet has, reading for a long time on it causes eye strain and, in the long run, can seriously impair video quality. This does not happen with an eReader like Elipsa himself, which does not ‘load’ the eyes even if you read the entire Lord of the Rings saga in one go and combine it with making shopping lists, scoring left and right, fill in forms, correct notes and draw pictures.

In another sense, one of the selling points of e-book readers is that you can carry your personal library (and that of the neighbor) in one hand and enjoy it wherever you want. With the Elipsa, too, but it weighs and takes up a little more than the others.

www.kobo.com