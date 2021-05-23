Kobo Elipsa, the eBook reader with a 10-inch screen and a stylus pen to use as a notebook | Technology

Kobo is one of the few companies that overshadows Amazon and its Kindle. Now it goes one step further with a tablet-size ebook reader, and very interesting functions.

If there is a company that has known how to compete with Amazon face to face, innovating and presenting quality products, that is Kobo.

The brand belonging to the Japanese Rakuten for a decade, not only designs ebook readers spectacular, but also owns an ebook store, with millions of titles. A platform at the height of Kindle.

One of the reasons for Kobo’s success is its innovative hardware. A good example is your latest ebook reader, Kobo Elipsa, which stands out for its 10.3-inch screen, and its stylus pen for making annotations. You can see its main characteristics in this video:

Most ebook readers have a small 6 or 7-inch screen to resemble the size of a book. Kobo Elipsa increases size to 10.3 inches, something that fans of comics will appreciate, or those who read many PDF documents, which are usually designed for an A4 (folio) page size.

E-ink displays are easy on the eyes and look luxurious in bright sunlight, but instead have higher latency, which in many cases prevents use for productive tasks beyond reading.

Kobo Elipsa debuts the new Carta 1200 E-ink screen, what significantly reduces latency and it allows you to do things like write and take notes. That’s why it is one of the first ebook readers with a built-in stylus pen.

With the pencil you can take annotations and underline in books or PDFs, but also write your own handwritten notebooks (a diary, your ideas), and convert them to computer text automatically, to store them in the integrated Dropbox support. The pen supports different thicknesses of strokes, depending on the pressure.

These are the rest of the technical characteristics:

Technical characteristics Kobo Elipsa Display 10.3-inch Letter E Ink 1200 touchscreen, 227 dpi, resolution 1404 x 1872 pixels with dark mode Storage 32 GB Processor 1.8 GHz multi-core Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac / b / g / n and USB-C Battery life Weeks (depending on use) Front lighting Yes Dimensions 193 x 227.5 x 7.6 mm Weight 383 grams Compatible formats EPUB, EPUB3, FlePub, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR Price € 399.99 (includes case and stylus pen)

As we see, has uniform front lighting for reading at night, a battery that lasts for weeks (although it depends on how we use the stylus), and recharges through the USB-Type C connection.

And thanks to the 32 GB of storage, there is plenty of space for thousands of books, and for your own notebooks and drawings.

The Kobo Elipsa sales package includes a stylus pen, a replacement tip, and the premium SleepCover case, which allows us to put what we are doing on hold simply by covering the reader with the case. It also serves as a pedestal to hold the reader on a table while you write.

Kobo Elipsa goes on sale on July 24 at a price of 399.99 euros. It can now be pre-ordered at the Kobo store.

It is not cheap, but its features and functions are above that of a conventional ebook reader.