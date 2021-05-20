Kobo Elipsa, for reading and writing

Kobo Elipsa is the new member of the eReaders from Fnac, only this model is not only worth reading with it, we can also write.

With a screen 10.3-inch E-Ink Carta 1200, anti-glare, ComfortLight adjustable brightness, 32GB storage and a stylish and versatile SleepCover, the Kobo Elipsa pushes the frontier of digital reading. The device is available in dark blue, the Kobo Stylus in black, and the case in slate blue.

The Kobo Elipsa pack includes the Kobo Elipsa eReader, the Kobo Stylus, and the Kobo Elipsa SleepCover. It will go on sale for 399.99 euros at kobo.com, fnac.es and in physical Fnac stores. The reservation will be available online on May 20 and the device will be available in stores and online on June 24.

Kobo Elipsa lets you bookmark, highlight and annotate your eBooks and PDF files with ease, from your non-fiction books, to your academic assignments or your own essays. As if you were writing with a ballpoint pen, the Kobo Stylus allows all customizations – choose the type of pen, shadow or line of tracing or erasing that best suits your needs, so that you can write directly on the page, as if it were a pen on a paper. Easily highlight, erase or stand out thanks to two helpful buttons on the side of the Kobo Stylus.

With the new My Notebooks functionality built into the Kobo Elipsa, you have space for all your notes, ideas, and to-do lists. With the handwriting experience powered by MyScript, transform your handwriting into typed text with just one touch and erase lists or doodles in no time. Also navigate without problems through the My Notebooks section to create and manage your content in an orderly manner.

It gives you the ability to create notebooks to stay organized and rename and delete them as you see fit. You can also choose from a range of notebook backgrounds with striped, squared or blank pages.

With the support of Dropbox, easily import documents and export your notebooks in your preferred file type to share with colleagues, classmates or whoever you want. While the notes functionality is only available through Kobo Elipsa, you can extend your reading experience to your mobile or tablet thanks to the free Kobo application, as well as your library, where you can choose between the titles that you like the most on the international catalog of 5 million e-books, it is always with you, even when your eReader is not at hand. The application remembers where you last marked a page so you never lose it, no matter what device you use, you can choose where you left it on your last reading and never get lost.