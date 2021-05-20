Kobo Elipsa: eReader that blends reading with a notebook

Its stylus allows you to highlight, annotate and doodle on the eBook and PDF. It allows you to create personalized notebooks and convert ideas into text.

Kobo by Fnac adds the new Elipsa to its family of eReaders. It comes with accessories such as the Kobo Stylus, to annotate and write on the screen itself. That’s right, the Elipsa is a read and write eReader, linking paper reading and handwriting with the digital environment. Its 10.3 ”E-Ink Carta 1200 screen is anti-reflective and with adjustable ComfortLight brightness. It integrates 32 GB of storage and a SleepCover to protect it. The device is available in dark blue, the Kobo Stylus in black, and the case in slate blue.

Merger of book and notebook

Elipsa is Kobo’s eReader with the largest screen and the first to introduce the Kobo Stylus stylus. Elipsa solves the common problem of incomplete reading on an eReader, due to the difficulty to mark the text, as well as allows readers to mark their eBooks and PDF files, take handwritten notes as on a sheet of paper, import documents and export notebooks easily through Dropbox integration. That’s right, Elipsa invites you to mark, highlight and annotate eBooks and PDF files quickly and easily.

Kobo Stylus

It works similar to a ballpoint pen, but advanced. The Kobo Stylus allows all the customizations, like choosing the type of pen, shadow or line of tracing, to write directly on the page. It also underlines, deletes and highlights, functions that are selected using its two buttons located on the side.

My Notebooks

The new My Notebooks feature built into the Kobo Elipsa has space for your notes, ideas, and to-do lists. With the handwriting experience powered by MyScript, transform handwriting into typed text with just one touch and erase lists or doodles in no time. It allows you to navigate through the My Notebooks section to create and manage the contents in an orderly manner and to name the notebooks to keep everything organized, as well as rename and delete notebooks when appropriate. You can choose from a range of notebook backgrounds with striped, squared or blank pages.

Reading on other devices

Note functionality is only available through Kobo Elipsa. However, it is possible to extend the reading experience to a mobile or tablet using the free Kobo app. This app remembers where a page was last marked, no matter what device is used, and remembers where the reading was left.

Price and availability

The Kobo Elipsa pack includes the Kobo Elipsa eReader, the Kobo Stylus, and the Kobo Elipsa SleepCover. It will go on sale for € 399.99 on kobo.com, fnac.es and in Fnac physical stores. The reservation will be available online on May 20 and the device will be available in stores and online on June 24.

www.kobo.com