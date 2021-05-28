Kobo Elipsa, analysis: not just an eReader

Readers could be divided into two groups, those who preserve their books from any change, modification or harshness and those who need to capture every thought that comes to mind every time they read a book. The seconds were lacking a eReader that would truly allow them to capture their ideas on the fly. Your search has ended with the Kobo Elipsa, they will be able to do all this and much more.

On Rakuten has developed an eReader that is designed for those who fell short of the traditional format, since until now the annotations that were allowed to be made, both on Kobo devices and on Kindle, only contemplated underlining concepts and adding notes with a touch keyboard. These notes appeared if we clicked on the highlighted word or phrase, but this could sometimes be insufficient. Kobo Elipsa is the closest thing to paper that we can find on the market, since it can be written on it without any limit. As he tells us Fabian Gumuco, Rakuten Director for Southern EuropeWhen the confinement began, they saw that many users missed being able to write on their eReaders as they did in a paper book and decided to cover that sector of the market that was empty.

Design

The Kobo Elipsa has a model e-ink screen Letter 1200 is 10.3 inches and anti-reflective. It incorporates the option of adjustable brightness ComfortLight to be able to read in low light conditions and has a 32GB storage.

This device measures 19.3 x 22.75 x 0.7 cm and weighs 383 grams. Its dimensions stand out compared to other traditional eReaders, in addition this device includes a frame that on one of its sides measures almost three centimeters. This bulky frame can be useful if we use the Kobo Elipsa to write and put it horizontally. On the other hand, the weight is also somewhat high compared to what we are used to using, something can be done heavy hold it for a long time, for example if we are reading lying down, but we must bear in mind that it is a device that is designed for those people who like to write in books so its usability is aimed at using them sitting down and on a surface.

To write to the eReader we will need the Kobo Stylus, only this pen works with the tablet. It is very comfortable to use and comes with two buttons near the tip, one is used to use a thicker pointer and the top button to erase what we want. Normally these types of writing devices come with a magnetized part, both on the pencil and on one of the edges of the device so that we can easily leave it together and do not lose the pencil.

In this case, for both elements to be stored together we would also need to buy the SleepCover that comes with a support for the Stylus that is also magnetized. In addition, this SleepCover can serve as lectern to be able to write on the eReader in a more comfortable way than lying flat on the table.

What can we do with the Kobo Elipsa?

As we have already mentioned, Kobo Elipsa offers us many functions than the rest of the eReaders. On the home screen as soon as we start the eReader, if we have not left it to sleep while we read or wrote a notebook, we can see the books that we have stored in the Kobo Elipsa and what percentage of each one we have. Reading can be configured with multiple parameters, for example that we want to see in the headers or footers, if we want to see the progress in number of pages, percentage or reading time. If we prefer the dark mode to read or where we want the screen controls.

When we open a book, in addition to being able to edit the font size or access the reading statistics. The most important thing is that with the Kobo Stylus we can do any annotation or underline, from our own hand. Either in the page borders or in the text itself.

It also gives us the classic option of simply underlining words with your finger, looking for their meaning or making annotations with the keyboard.

Another very interesting option is that if we link the Kobo Elipsa with our account Pocket we can read the articles right there, in a much more comfortable way than from a screen. It’s a shame that no type of annotation can be made in these articles as it would also be very useful. What if it allows us is to archive them, mark them as favorites or delete them when we have finished reading them.

This is how notebooks work

Kobo Elipsa not only allows you to make annotations in the books you load, we can also create our own notebooks. There is the possibility of creating two types of notebooks: basic, which would be where we can create annotations in our own handwriting and it would remain as is and the advanced, in this the writing is transformed to typographic and we can also add different elements such as diagrams, drawings or calligraphic annotations.

All these notebooks are storable both in the eReader itself and in a bank account. Dropbox. In case we do not have a Dropbox account, or we do not want to, we can easily transfer them to our computer using the USB-C cable that the eReader includes. To export a notebook using the USB-C cable, we must first indicate that we want to export it before connecting the cable, because while Kobo Elipsa is connected to the computer we cannot use it, it remains on the loading screen and we cannot use the device. It also recommends ejecting it from the computer before unplugging the cable.

When we export an advanced notebook is made in .doc format so that after it is editable in Word. In the Word file we can change the text as in any other file in the program. The images that we have created in the notebook are saved as images, the diagrams or schemes are saved as figures or text boxes so they are also perfectly modifiable on the computer. If we have inserted text in freeform, it is also passed as text in the document.

On the contrary, Basic notebooks can only be saved as PNG, JPEG or PDF format that do not allow editing.

As for the books, we will only be able to consult the annotations that we have made in the Kobo Elipsa itself, they cannot be transmitted to the computer or outside the eReader.

To buy an ebook we can do it directly from the device, we will have access to the millions of ebooks within the Rakuten catalog.

Conclusions

I belong to the other group, I am one of those people who like to keep a book as it came into their hands, painting, underlining a book, especially a novel, it seems to me a violent act. But look, on an electronic ink screen it does not seem so serious, in fact I do not care enough, I can even see the usefulness. For my part, I find it much more useful in educational or essay books.

Being able to create this type of notebooks and the great ease of exporting them to the computer and then editing them has seemed quite useful. I am also one of those who need to scribble to think, what passes through my hand reaches my brain before, but I have quite disastrous handwriting and converting it so easily into characters seems magical to me.

Of course, to be able to enjoy the Kobo Elipsa in all its splendor we will need its two accessories, the Kobo Stylus and the Sleep Cover, which will mean an investment of 400 euros. If you are looking for an ebook that can also be used to study and get rid of notebooks and PostIt, this is a good investment to consider.

Kobo Elipsa SUMMARY

Multipurpose eReader. The notebooks are very useful and editable, the text is quickly converted to typographic format, you can create diagrams or insert drawings. Very useful if we want to do more than read.

Design and build quality7