Listed as one of the leaders of the future generation of basketball players in the United States, Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, received a beautiful tribute during the WNBA draft this Friday. During the ceremony that selects high school players for the teams of the women’s basketball league, Gianna and her friends Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were “honorary choices” and drew applause from everyone involved in the draft, which was done online.

Gianna and Kobe Bryant passed away in January (Playback: Instagram Lakers)

During the broadcast, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother and Kobe’s widow, uploaded a video and thanked the incredible gesture of homage.

– Thank you very much for honoring my Gigi. That would be a dream come true for her. She wanted to be one of the best athletes of all time, like her father. Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA. Thanks. I wanted to congratulate all the athletes selected this year in Draft. Congratulations. Work hard and never settle. This is the Mamba mentality – said Vanessa.

Gianna, Alyssa and Payton, all aged 13, died during the fatal helicopter accident that claimed the lives of Kobe and six others in January. At the time, the inseparable friends who dreamed of playing at the WNBA, were going to a game at the Kobe academy.

