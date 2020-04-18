Victim of a fatal accident on January 26, Gianna Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant, was nominated as an honorary choice in the Draft of the United States women’s basketball league. In addition to it, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who were also on the aircraft that crashed in California earlier this year and killed nine people, were also named by the organization.

“This would have been a dream come true for her,” said Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother and Kobe’s widow. “Kobe and GiGi loved the WNBA. Thank you all. I want to congratulate everyone chosen in this year’s Draft. Congratulations. Train hard. Never settle. Use Mamba Mentality.” She posted a message on social media listing the three girls as ‘class of 2024’.

Before the start of the event, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert paid tribute to the three girls, all aged 13 on the day of the accident, announcing each one with their respective shirts and names shown on the monitors. The organization had already said it would honor the young women during the ceremony, which was done virtually because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Gianna, also known as GiGi, did not hide her desire to one day follow in her father’s footsteps in professional basketball and play in the WNBA. She and Kobe were often seen in women’s league games, as well as in NBA and college and college tournaments.

The Altobelli and Chester girls are also remembered as equally passionate about basketball as Gianna was. The three played together on the team led by Kobe. Until the moment of their deaths, all had plans to continue practicing the sport on the university scene. Altobelli, in particular, hoped to play for the University of Oregon, which had three players selected in the first round of the draft.

The commissioner also announced a new award, the ‘Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award’, which will recognize “an individual or group who has made contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of girls and women basketball at all levels. “

“Kobe was an incredible enthusiast for women’s basketball and Gianna shared his passion and dedication to our game,” Engelbert said in a statement. “The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award will honor both their legacy and reflect Kobe’s commitment to mentoring the next generation of players, promoting the game and giving back to the community.”

The first award will be revealed by the WNBA and the Bryant family in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will be held in Indianapolis. Vanessa will play an important role in helping to select the winner of the award and then will present the award each year at the All-Star Weekend – the weekend of American basketball stars.

