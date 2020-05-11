Vanessa Bryant, widow of former player Kobe Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, claiming that about eight police officers released unauthorized photos of the helicopter crash that caused the death of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, in addition to seven other people.

Vanessa Bryant was touched during a speech at the Kobe Bryant memorial in February this year at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

According to the prosecution “at least eight police officers were at the scene taking pictures of Kobe, Gianna and the other seven dead” and “there was no investigative purpose for taking pictures at the scene of the accident”. Vanessa also mentions that “the department itself recognized” the lack of purpose in the photos.

Kobe Bryant’s widow seeks compensation for emotional, psychological damage and invasion of privacy. In February, Vanessa had already denounced the company Island Express, owner of the helicopter. The former player, who retired from basketball in 2016, died in an accident on January 26 this year, near Calabasas, California. In addition to him, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other victims were on board.

Los Angeles Lakers idol Kobe Bryant was five-time NBA champion, twice the best player in the finals and once of the season. The former player retired in 2016 and ended his career as the third highest scorer in league history – I was overtaken by LeBron James on the 25th. Kobe was still twice an Olympic champion (2008 and 2012) and won an Oscar for best short animation, with a story that narrated his farewell text from the courts.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018