Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her husband last Saturday night, on social media. The couple would have completed 19 years of marriage if Kobe and daughter Gianna had not died in a helicopter accident in January this year.

– My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you – Vanessa wrote.

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant retired in 2016 (Photo: Playback / Twitter)

Photo: Lance!

Vanessa Bryant even shared a video of a Kobe interview for MTV, where the star declared his love for her. In addition, the star’s widow, who left three daughters (Natalia, Capri and Bianka) even showed a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received from her husband, and thanked some people in the publication – among them the wing-pivot Pau Gasol, ex – Kobe teammate in the Lakers between 2008 and 2014.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. The death certificate pointed out that the official cause of death for Kobe and his daughter was “severe trauma” and that both died quickly. They were buried in a private ceremony on February 11, held at the Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.

Los Angeles Lakers idol Kobe Bryant was five-time NBA champion, twice the best player in the finals and one time of the season. The former player retired in 2016 and ended his career as the third highest scorer in the league’s history – I was overtaken by LeBron James the day before his death. Kobe was also twice Olympic champion (2008 and 2012) and won an Oscar for best animated short, with a story that narrated his farewell text from the courts.

