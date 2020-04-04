Kobe Bryant’s record has another entry to prove his greatness: he is officially a member of the Hall of Fame.

And it has enough elite company in the class of 2020, perhaps as good as the best.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, lead a group of nine people announced Saturday as this year’s class at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“An amazing group,” Duncan said.

They enter the Hall in their first year as finalists, as does WNBA star Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion Coach Rudy Tomianovic finally enters, as does former Baylor University women’s team coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley, and three-time coach in the college final. Eddie Sutton.

They were the eight finalists announced in February and the panel of 24 voters who were tasked with deciding who deserved the selection selected them all. Also heading to the Hall of Fame this year is former FIBA ​​Secretary General Patrick Baumann, selected directly by the international committee.