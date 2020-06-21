Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, expanded the initial lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the helicopter company that she blames for the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna (in addition to seven others), after crashing the apparatus of said company in which they flew on January 26.

The widow is now requesting compensation for damages in her wrongful death lawsuit against that helicopter company, to which she would claim hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the portal E! News.

This publication has had access to the documents presented to the Court by the widow, in which she claims that her family has lost a substantial amount of money due to Kobe’s premature death. Vanessa « seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, interest for damages, punitive damages and other resources that the Court deems fair and appropriate. » Despite not mentioning a specific amount, the lawsuit argues that « Kobe Bryant’s future earnings and consequent losses to the family amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. »

The initial lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and Ara George Zobayan, the person who piloted the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter and who also died, was 72 pages long and appeared in February. The lawsuit argues that the accident was « a direct result of Zobayan’s negligent conduct for which the defendant Island Express Helicopters is indirectly responsible in all respects. » He argues that Zobayan decided not to postpone the flight despite weather conditions that limited visibility.