One of the gaming towels from former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, It was auctioned this Sunday for $ 33,000 (29,700 euros).

03/30/2020 at 07:53

CEST

efe

The auction, which was held this Sunday, was organized by Iconic Auctions, based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Bryant used the towel in the last game he played as an NBA professional, in the 2016 championship, which was when he retired.

An amateur grabbed the towel off Bryant’s shoulders as he was leaving the field through the locker room tunnel on April 13, 2016, after scoring 60 points in his last professional game.

He did it with the Lakers against the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to the auctioneer’s website.

In that match, Bryant gave the already famous farewell speech in which he expressed the already historic “Mamba out”, referring to his support for “Black Mamba” that he always maintained while competing for 20 seasons with the Lakers and achieving five NBA champion titles.

The first owner of the towel Bryant used sold it that same year for just under $ 9,000 (8,100 euros), according to a report by CNN television.

Bryant lost his life on January 26 in a helicopter accident, in which his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people who accompanied him aboard the ship that crashed in the mountains of the Calabasas area, outside Los Angeles, also died.

The auction winner plans to create a Lakers museum in Southern California, said Jeff Jackson, president of Iconic Auctions.

