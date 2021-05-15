Kobe Bryant’s shirt goes up for auction in his high school stage

On January 26, 2020, the death of Kobe Bryant. An event that splashed the universe of basketball and the entire world. The former legend of the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers lost his life in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, while traveling with his daughter, Gigi, and several friends, who also died.

After this tragic event, many have been the tributes that have been celebrated in honor of numbers 8 and 24 of the Lakers, and to have a memory of him is to have a treasure. For this reason, the auction houses have been filled with objects that have had to do with Bryant’s life, such as the hoop of the basket with which he played as a child, and a chrome of his.

However, now the auction house Leland Auctions has made available to anyone, a Kobe Bryant t-shirt, used by himself, from his institute team, the Lower Merion High School of Philadelphia.

It is expected to reach $ 200,000

From Leland Auctions they expect this collector’s item to reach $ 200,000 (about 165,000 euros), being the minimum bid of $ 50,000. An auction that began on May 9, and that will remain until next June 4.

And it is that this shirt was with which Kobe Bryant made the leap to the NBA after turning his back on the NCAA (the university league), being chosen by the Charlotte hornets in the position number 13 of the Draft of 1996, although it would finally put course to The Angels. As a high school player, he won several awards from Player of the Year and was chosen to participate in the McDonald’s All-American.