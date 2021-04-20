Kobe Bryant’s family decides to break their bond with Nike

New steering wheel in regards to the legacy of Kobe Bryant a year after his tragic death in a helicopter accident together, among others, his daughter Gianna. The heirs, led by his widow Vanessa, have decided not to renew the relationship they had with Nike, the company that dressed the player when he was in the NBA and that had extended the agreement five more years after his retirement in 2016.

In a statement sent to ESPN, Vanessa Bryant’s explanation is as follows: “Kobe’s contract with Nike expired on 4/13/21. Kobe and Nike made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and worn. adored by fans and athletes of all sports around the world. It seems normal to me that NBA players wear more of my husband’s shoes than other shoes with their own stamp. My hope will always be to leave Kobe fans that Wear your products and I’ll keep fighting for it. They sell in seconds and that says it all. I was hoping to reach a lifelong deal with Nike that would reflect my husband’s legacy. We will always do our best to honor the memory of Kobe and Gigi. ” .

The information also says, shedding more light on this issue, that the family’s frustration was increasing when they saw the limited access that the public had to Bryant’s products first after his retirement and then after his death. Nike presented an offer to renew the agreement that, according to them, did not follow a similar structure to other long-lived agreements of the brand such as those of Jordan or LeBron, other assets of the brand.

The Kobe Bryant agreement, renewals aside, extended from 2003. Now agreements with other brands to sell the products will be considered. In the inheritance, both the ‘Mamba’ logo and the designs of the shoes are kept, important for future negotiations of their represented.