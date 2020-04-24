The broadcast of the first two chapters of the documentary “The Last Dance”, where the last season of Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls is narrated, it has shocked all basketball lovers and suggested the idea of ​​seeing something similar referring to the deceased Kobe Bryant. A few months after his sad end, fans around the world would dream of witnessing a complete program that navigates the entire professional career of Kobe attending his last year in active service and ending that unforgettable last match at the Staples Center. . Well, that will be possible and the documentary will come out in a few years.

This has been confirmed by people from the environment close to the player and also ESPN. There were up to six audiovisual teams in Kobe’s last games, having unmatched access to the Lakers’ locker room, both at home and away games, as well as training sessions and even commuting. You can see the most intimate side of a Bryant who retired in a team without aspirations. “We allow them to record everything they wanted and even more,” he declares. John Black, responsible for public relations for the Angelina franchise. “It was a strange feeling to always have the cameras with us because we almost always lost,” says Robert Sucre, a member of those Lakers from 2015/2016.

“It is anecdotal to think it was the worst season in franchise history, but the essence of the Mamba was alive every minute he played. It was an honor to play with a legend like him, although the constant presence of the cameras was somewhat uncomfortable “he points out Larry Nance Jr. Everyone agrees in pointing out that the recording equipment had a privileged treatment, having access to unimaginable and unexplored places by other television media. “There were awkward moments, but thinking that the whole planet will be able to witness the last season of a legend makes it worthwhile.” A long wait is coming until you can enjoy this audiovisual jewel of basketball.

