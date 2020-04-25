The Argentine Team became the Runner-up of the 2019 China Basketball World Cup last September after losing in the final against the Spanish Team of Sergio Scariolo. The South American team got a ticket to the final after giving the surprise both in the quarters and in the semifinals, eliminating two of the favorites to take the tournament: Serbia and France (the latter, in addition, beat the United States).

One of the most outstanding players in the Argentine squad was Gabriel Deck, current player and one of the most important pieces of Real Madrid by Pablo Laso. As recently revealed Manu Ginobili, Deck’s compatriot and former NBA player, the deceased Kobe Bryant fell in love with Gabriel Deck’s game after playing the World Cup in China.

“Kobe always talked to me about basketball. He was sick of it. He loved to analyze games and observe players. During the last World Cup, he became obsessed with the” Tortuga “(Gabriel Deck), and I told him after knowing it: Kobe had fallen in love with his game and wanted to sign him for the Los Angeles Lakers. “

⛹️⚡ @gabriel_deck entering the kitchen! – @ EuroLeague # RMFansEnCasa | #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/4LJvlddBd7 – Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) April 14, 2020

However, it does not appear to enter Deck’s plans to sign for the Lakers in the near future. The Argentine is comfortable in Madrid. In addition, he plays alongside his two compatriots Nicolás Laprovittola and Facundo Campazzo. Ginobili himself also spoke about this, and assured that the place where Gabriel Deck is located is adequate:

“Not everything is NBA. Real Madrid is the most important club in the world far from the NBA. Something like that cannot go unnoticed, and what they are achieving there is worth mentioning.”

.