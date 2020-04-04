The late five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant topped a roster full of 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame stars on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon, who died in a helicopter crash in January, was named alongside nine honorees who will be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.

Joining Bryant in the sports pantheon are three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett, two-time NBA champion Rudy Tomjanovich and four-time Olympic medalist Tamika Catchings.

Other participants include three-time NCAA National Championship coach Kim Mulkey, college basketball coach Barbara Stevens, and FIBA ​​veteran Patrick Baumann, who died of a heart attack in 2018 at the age of 41. .

“The Class of 2020 is without a doubt one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure,” said John Doleva, executive director of the Hall of Fame.

“In 2020, the basketball community suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures like Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19,” added Doleva.

“We have also come together as never before in appreciating the game and those who have made it the joining force it is today.”

Doleva added, “Today we thank the 2020 Class for all they have done for the game of basketball and look forward to celebrating them at the consecration in August.”

The basketball world was stunned by Bryant’s death earlier this year, and the accident also claimed the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The NBA season has also been on hiatus due to the new coronavirus pandemic, being halted indefinitely last month.