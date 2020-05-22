The legend of the Lakers is for many one of the best players in NBA history | Lisa Blumenfeld / .
One of the most interesting discussions in recent days around the NBA world has been the notion of several experts about the best players in history and who could dispute such consideration with Michael Jordan.
Of course one of the players that arouses the most comparisons in front of ‘His Majesty’ is LeBron James, but many other people have considered it sensible to place Kobe Bryant in such discussion.
In order to talk about the best players of all time, there are many considerations to take into account and that is that it is not only the player who accumulated the most statistics or won championships, so it must be carefully analyzed.
Kobe Bryant
Championship Record: 5-2
Individual Achievement: This generation’s Michael Jordan, most skilled player ever
Overall Impact (Legacy Point): International impact, mental and emotional footprint on everyone, showed athletes can be as successful after retirement
Kobe Bryant had a long career spanning two decades and despite early comparisons to Michael Jordan, he built a legacy on his name and was one of the pivotal players in winning five Lakers championships. He was also the MVP award winner in 2008 and two Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010.
There are two reasons why Kobe has been disqualified from being compared to LeBron or Jordan. First his role in the Lakers dynasty at the beginning of the century, since the great leader of that team was Shaquille O’Neal and some affirm that his role as a supporting star does not give him enough merit in obtaining the three championships consecutive to the beginning of the century.
This should not necessarily rule out Bryant, since for example in the case of James the factor Dwyane Wade was decisive in propelling the Heat to win two championships, while on the Jordan’s side the same player has stated that nothing would have been achieved without a star as Scottie Pippen. Have stars at your side, do not detract from the contribution made by each of these figures.
On the other hand, his role as a pure scorer throughout his career contrasts with the development of both mentioned stars, since in the case of Jordan he had to perform as an elite defender and on the part of James, his assisting capacity has been fundamental in his evolution he made the final part of his career.
There are also some qualms about this criticism here, since although Bryant was never the big star in other areas of the game, he was a good player in each of these areas. Balance in his game has been highlighted by coaches and colleagues over the years. And of course he is listed as an elite defender in his prime.
60s- Bill Russell
70s- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
80s-Magic Johnson
90s-Michael Jordan
00s-Kobe Bryant
10s-LeBron James
It is difficult to equate Bryant’s legacy against many NBA legends such as James and Jordan, but his space in the discussion is more than justified and is that the best Laker of all time, imposed one of the most illustrious races in the history of the league.