One of the most exciting moments in the new chapters of The Last Dance is the appearance of Kobe Bryant. The fifth episode of the ESPN documentary series begins with the 1998 All Star Game in which a then very young Kobe measured Michael Jordan. There are moments to remember, to see Bryant speak wonders of Jordan, and to see GOAT get excited talking about his late friend.

—— # TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/7L5tzPFzT8 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

.