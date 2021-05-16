Kobe Bryant, one step from eternity of the NBA Hall of Fame

05/15/2021

On at 23:41 CEST

Natalie Bryant, daughter of Kobe, received the Hall of Fame jacket and ring from the hands of his mother Vanessa in memory of the legendary Lakers player, who died in a fateful helicopter accident with his son Gianna in January 2020.

Beyond delivery, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame He also created a special exhibition in honor of the career of the player, a five-time NBA champion. His widow, Vanessa Bryant, prepared a statement which was read by the host of the event, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

“In order to Kobe is honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Naismith Memorial Basketball, “Vanessa Bryant said in the statement.” I look forward to celebrating Kobe’s legacy and offering my remarks at the dedication ceremony tomorrow. On behalf of our family, we appreciate the continued love and support of fans around the world. “

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant receive Kobe Bryant’s official Hall of Fame Class Jacket and Ring. # 20HoopClass x @Hoophall pic.twitter.com/PfBch7TCL1 – NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 15, 2021

Unsurprisingly, much of the dialogue on Friday centered on Bryant, who has a connection to various members of the class. From them, the most prominent were Duncan and Garnett, two fellow Hall of Famers on the first ballot who spent decades battling Bryant throughout their careers.

“Your greatest competition brings out the best in you,” he said. Duncan, “and that’s what (Bryant) always did. You always had to do your best and give your best from start to finish if you played against him or against any of his teams. “

While, Garnett commented that “You can check the NBA greats list and I couldn’t pick two better playersNot only that, but two better people to go to the Hall. They are both class acts and amazing players. “

The dawn from Saturday to Sunday, Michael Jordan will be in charge of making the speech of introduction of Kobe to the Hall of Fame of the NBA.