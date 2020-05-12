Kobe Bryant He had been traveling by helicopter for decades in the Los Angeles area where he had his fatal accident. Hence, the brother of the pilot who was driving the device that crashed and in which eight other people died in addition to him and the aforementioned Kobe, commented during the trial that is being held to determine who was at fault for the incident that Kobe knew the risks that existed on the trip.

It must be said that this trial is taking place because Vanessa Bryant sued the deceased pilot, Ara Zobayan, and the Island Express company. In the complaint, the deceased Zobayan is accused of traveling too fast despite the intense fog and of not evaluating the weather situation at each point of the trip.

Berge Zobayan, brother of the pilot who for many years was the pilot of Kobe Bryant, wanted to make it clear in court that the former Los Angeles Lakers player knew the risks of the trip:

“Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or the deceased was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or the deceased, including knowledge and encounter with the risks of form voluntary, and that this negligence was a key factor in the alleged damages, for which the defendant has no responsibility. “

The truth is that the Vanessa Bryant lawsuit was leaked the day they paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center, in an undeniably unfortunate act by their lawyers, who wanted to take advantage of the pain of the victims to try cast the lions before public opinion the pilot.

We do not know how guilty Ara Zobayan was in what happened. What we do know is that he had been traveling with Kobe for years and it is hard to believe that he voluntarily put him at risk and that Kobe was not aware of the type of trip he was facing. It is difficult for the family to accept that accidents happen and you always have to find a culprit and a reason.

We will see what the court ends up determining.

.