East Rutherford, New Jersey. June 26, 1996. Exactly 24 years ago, one of theThe NBA draft most spectacular in history. One of the nights when the most talent was chosen. There was no question for number 1.

A short Georgetown boy who was different from everyone and who was different from everyone in the league: Allen Iverson. But, in addition to him, stars and Hall of Fame came out as Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen or Steve Nash… Almost nothing for the 54th draft in league history.

Say, for example, that the Los Angeles Lakers took two key men from their draft in their future: Kobe Bryant (after the transfer to Charlotte Hornets of Vlade Divac) and Derek Fisher. The Kings chose one of their key men, Pedja Stojakovic. The Suns, 2-time MVP Steve Nash … And all that outside the top ten.

After Iverson, chosen by the Sixers, came Marcus Camby, who left for Toronto. The Grizzlies then picked Shareef Abdur-Rahim, a good player who gave less than previously thought. Fourth place for Stephon Marbury, fifth for Ray Allen and sixth for Antoine Walker. Lots of fabric …

We can also highlight names that were important in the league such as Lorenzen Wright, Erick Dampier, Vitaly Potapenko and, above all, Jermaine O’Neal and Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

In short, a brutal draft. Here we leave it:

1. Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

2. Marcus Camby (Toronto Raptors)

3. Shareef Abdur-Rahim (Vancouver Grizzlies)

4. Stephon Marbury (Milwaukee Bucks, traded Minnesota in exchange for Ray Allen)

5. Ray Allen (Minnesota Timberwolves, transferred to Milwaukee in exchange for Stephon Marbury)

6. Antoine Walker (Boston Celtics)

7. Lorenzen Wright (Los Angeles Clippers)

8. Kerry Kittles (New Jersey Nets)

9. Samaki Walker (Dallas Mavericks)

10. Erick Dampier (Indiana Pacers)

11. Todd Fuller (Golden State Warriors)

12. Vitaly Potapenko (Cleveland Cavaliers)

13. Kobe Bryant (Charlotte Hornets, transferred to Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac)

14. Predrag Stojakovic (Sacramento Kings)

15. Steve Nash (Phoenix Suns)

16. Tony Delk (Charlotte Hornets)

17. Jermaine O’Neal (Portland Trail Blazers)

18. John Wallace (New York Knicks)

19. Walter McCarty (New York Knicks)

20. Zydrunas Ilgauskas (Cleveland Cavaliers)

21. Dontae Jones (New York Knicks)

22. Roy Rogers (Vancouver Grizzlies)

23. Efthimios Rentzias (Denver Nuggets)

24. Derek Fisher (Los Angeles Lakers)

25. Martin Muursepp (Utah Jazz, transferred to Miami in exchange for a first round)

26. Jerome Williams (Detroit Pistons)

27. Brian Evans (Orlando Magic)

28. Priest Lauderdale (Atlanta Hawks)

29. Travis Knight (Chicago Bulls, transferred to Los Angeles Lakers)