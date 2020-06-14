Danilo Gallinari He did an Instagram live with Ignazio Moser, son of Francis, and reviewed the current affairs of basketball and gave his point of view on the NBA break. The Italian forward from Oklahoma also took the opportunity to remember the figure of Kobe Bryant and talk about some anecdotes from when they met.

» In the field he made you feel as if you had no hope against him. Kobe knew he was the strongest and he let you know. Among other things, he insulted me in Italian. He is the strongest player I have ever faced. I admired him for his mentality, which is what really makes the difference in players like him or LeBron, Gallinari said.

HALL OF FAME CEREMONY POSTPONED TO 2021

In another order of things, it should be noted that lCeremony for Kobe Bryant’s posthumous arrival to the NBA Hall of Fame, which was to be held in August, was postponed until 2021 (with no exact date defined) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

« We have canceled the ceremony, of course, » said Hall of Fame council chairman Jerry Colangelo. « It will take place in the first quarter of next year, » concluded the leader. Bryant will be one of the nine new names that will be ‘Hall of fame’. Among others, names such as Tim Duncan, five-time NBA champion, and Kevin Garnett, 2008 champion with Boston, will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.