Kobe Bryant: His wife remembers his daughter Gigi; today he would celebrate his birthday. | PHOTO: AP

Just three months after her sensitive death, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife remembers daughter Gigi, well today he would celebrate his birthday. Amid the grief and pain of his recent game, the basketball player’s widow made us cry with his publication.

And is that, little Gigi would be 14 years old today, had she not died in the tragic accident last January, which took her and her father’s life, the basketball star, Kobe BryantTherefore, his mother paid him an emotional tribute, through social networks.

With a beautiful and heartbreaking message who touched his followers, Vanessa Bryant He expressed his feelings towards his little Mambacita, wishing to have her by his side and enjoy this special day.

“Happy 14th birthday to my sweet girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I could show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your laughter. I miss everything about you, Gigi. I love you so much !!!!!!! ”wrote Kobe Bryant’s widow.

The small Gianna Bryant He painted to faithfully follow in his father’s footsteps in the sport he loved until his death, a passion that he shared with the athlete and that evidenced their close connection, which even led them to leave this world together.

The Mambacita, as they nicknamed him in honor of his nickname Kobe Bryant “Black Mamba”, lost his life with his father and 7 other people in a tragic accident by helicopter when they were heading to a basketball game at the school Kobe founded.

With a cute photograph of Gigi on her last visit to Disneyland, Vanessa paid tribute, and attached another image of a red bracelet with her daughter’s name engraved, as well as her nickname, asking her followers to pay homage to her Gigi in this way.

“Gianna loved wearing a red bow on all of her school photos. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, consider wearing red, and capture it as an act of kindness, and it shows that you will play Gigi’s way, as she always gave everything she did and led with kindness. Use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay. Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita ”, he exhorted.

