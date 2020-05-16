Los Angeles – Former Los Angeles Lakers star player Kobe Bryant had the drug methylphenidate in his system at the time he lost his life while traveling in a helicopter that crashed on January 26 in the mountains near Los Angels

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released autopsies on Friday of the nine occupants of the crashed ship, who all lost their lives.

The report indicates that Bryant had the only medication in his system, methylphenidate, which is sold under the brand name Ritalin and is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

The data also reveals that the pilot manning the helicopter, pilot Ara Zobayan, had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

This was released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, based on autopsies, which were released on Friday.

The report indicates that all occupants of the ship suffered immediate fatal injuries when the helicopter crashed into a hillside.

The report provides a clinical look at how brutal the accident was.

They describe broken bones, dismembered body parts, and a stench of fuel in what was left of the clothes that were burned.

The causes of death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the pilot, and the other occupants, are said to have been due to deep trauma.

Bryant was heading to his daughter’s tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks on the morning of January 26.

Find out the omission that would exist in the document that the deceased athlete left to dispose of his assets.

They flew through thick fog, so the pilot made a climb trying to overcome the clouds, and made a left turn. At that moment it hit a hillside.

Federal authorities are still investigating the causes that could have caused the accident.

Also traveling in the same helicopter were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.

Alyssa and Payton were teammates with Gianna, Kobe’s daughter.

.