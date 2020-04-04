Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are already inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, with the confirmation of its introduction as part of the 2020 Class of such a famous place. Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Hall of Fame, recognized that this 2020 is one of the richest generations of talent and history of recent times, a year marked by the farewell of Kobe Bryant that tipped the balance in favor of his introduction.

“When the nominees for the Class of 2020 were announced in December, we knew this class had the potential to be one of the most historic of all time,” he said. «Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing has left us in a state of reflective mourning And we are proud to honor his legacy while recognizing other people who have meant so much to our game, “he added.

Introducing the # 20HoopClass! pic.twitter.com/d9y2t5HH0z

– NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2020

Coaches, players, referees, teams and other collaborators that have helped in a relevant way to the improvement and enrichment of basketball They compose a long and exclusive list, in which the names of Bryant, Garnett and Duncan will be written forever. Class 2020 was made up as follows: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Barbara Stevens, Kim Mulkey, Eddie Sutton and Patrick Baumann.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is the most important institution in international basketball, which in turn serves as a museum, meeting place and study of this sport and which year after year includes the most outstanding members of it after a long and complex election process.